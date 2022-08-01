

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) reported that its first-half adjusted profit before tax increased to 8.8 million pounds from 0.9 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 1.88 pence from 0.09 pence.



Reported profit before tax was 11.1 million pounds, compared to 22.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 2.37 pence compared to 4.65 pence.



For the half-year ended 30 June 2022, Group revenue increased by 16% on a constant currency basis to 402.2 million pounds with growth in both divisions.



The Board reinstated dividend payments and has approved an interim dividend of 0.30 pence per share. It will be paid on 11 November 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 14 October 2022.







