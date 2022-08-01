Anzeige
Montag, 01.08.2022
Noch ein Kursverdoppler? Der neue Hot Stock für die KW31
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Frankfurt
01.08.22
08:11 Uhr
40,000 Euro
-0,600
-1,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
01.08.2022 | 11:04
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, August 1

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

1 August 2022

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC announces the following:

As at 31 July 2022, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p, with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 65,058,778. The Company has 69,280 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is 64,989,498.

The above figure (64,989,498) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

© 2022 PR Newswire
