

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Monday as investors cheered upbeat earnings updates from the likes of HSBC and Pearson.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,446 after closing 1.1 percent higher on Friday.



HSBC Holdings soared 6 percent after the lender reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.



Pearson surged 6.2 percent. The publishing and education firm reaffirmed its full-year guidance after posting a 22 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit.



Spectris, a supplier of precision instrumentation and controls, plunged nearly 7 percent despite reporting higher revenue and adjusted operating profit for the first six months of 2022.



AstraZeneca dropped 1 percent. Innate Pharma SA announced that a planned futility interim analysis of the INTERLINK-1 Phase 3 study sponsored by AstraZeneca did not meet a pre-defined threshold for efficacy.







