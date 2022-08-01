DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Aug-2022 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.7785
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7571123
CODE: TIPG LN
ISIN: LU1452600270
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 178410 EQS News ID: 1410223 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410223&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 01, 2022 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)