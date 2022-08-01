DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.8165

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4186136

CODE: MILL LN

ISIN: LU2023678449

