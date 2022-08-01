DJ Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Aug-2022 / 11:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 143.7378

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5838580

CODE: CRPX LN

ISIN: LU1829219127

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 178441 EQS News ID: 1410285 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410285&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2022 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)