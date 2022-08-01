Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2022
Gofore Plc: Half-year Report 2022 publication and webcast

Gofore Plc
Press Release
1 August, 2022


Publication of Gofore's 2022 Half-year Report and webcast

Gofore Plc will publish its 2022 Half-year Report for January-June on Monday, 15 August 2022 at about 9.00 a.m. EET; after which it will be available on https://gofore.com/en/invest/releases-and-reports/.

A live webcast is held on 15 August 2022 at 1.00. p.m. EET with CEO Mikael Nylund and CFO Teppo Talvinko presenting the results in English. The webcast can be followed at https://gofore.videosync.fi/2022-h1-results. Attendees can post questions during the webcast, to be answered at the end of the event. There is no need to RSVP for the event.

The results presentation and on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at Gofore's investor pages.

Further enquiries:

Further information:

Mikael Nylund
CEO
Gofore Plc
Tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design, and verification - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. In 2022, Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
