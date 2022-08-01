

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Global Payments Inc. (GPN):



Earnings: -$673.00 million in Q2 vs. $263.59 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.42 in Q2 vs. $0.89 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $657.78 million or $2.36 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.34 per share Revenue: $2.28 billion in Q2 vs. $2.14 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.53 - $9.75 Full year revenue guidance: $8.48 - $8.55 Bln



