In June alone, new PV systems totaling 612 MW were connected to the German grid. The country's cumulative operational PV capacity reached 59.9 GW at the end of June.From pv magazine Germany Germany saw the addition of 615 MW of new PV capacity in June, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency - the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 548 MW in May this year and 428.5 MW in June 2021. The newly installed solar power generation capacity for the first six months of this year was 3.21 GW. In the same period a year earlier, 2.75 GW of solar capacity was added. Of the monthly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...