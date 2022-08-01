Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Noch ein Kursverdoppler? Der neue Hot Stock für die KW31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P070 ISIN: US45687V1061 Ticker-Symbol: 5GD 
Tradegate
01.08.22
14:15 Uhr
49,060 Euro
+0,330
+0,68 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INGERSOLL RAND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGERSOLL RAND INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,50548,98514:48
48,44048,92014:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INGERSOLL RAND
INGERSOLL RAND INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INGERSOLL RAND INC49,060+0,68 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.