Earnings: -$673.00 million in Q2 vs. $263.59 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.42 in Q2 vs. $0.89 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $657.78 million or $2.36 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.34 per share Revenue: $2.28 billion in Q2 vs. $2.14 billion in the same period last year.



Looking forward, the company expects adjusted net revenue before dispositions for the year in a range of $8.48 billion - $8.55 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $8.41 billion.



Further, adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis are expected to be in a range of $9.53 to $9.75. analysts on average, expect the company to report earnings of $9.51 per share.







