Avanci announced that Marianne Frydenlund, a global leader in intellectual property licensing, has joined Avanci to develop and lead new programs for the Internet of Things (IoT) beyond the automotive industry.

Avanci was founded in 2016 with a vision of transforming how patent licensing is done in the IoT era. The Avanci program for connected vehicles now has 42 auto brands licensed to the 4G, 3G and 2G essential patents of 49 licensors, with more than 65 million licensed vehicles around half of connected car shipments to date.

Marianne joins from Nordic Semiconductor, where she has most recently been Senior Vice President, Legal Compliance, with responsibilities including patent licensing activities, having concluded several groundbreaking agreements.

Laurie Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President at Avanci, said: "We are very excited to welcome Marianne to Avanci. Her expertise and enthusiasm will enable us to launch licensing programs for new categories of IoT products, building on the momentum of our existing program in the automotive industry, and working alongside our world-class team."

Marianne Frydenlund, Vice President at Avanci, said: "I am excited at the opportunity to join Avanci and create new licensing programs for Avanci's independent marketplace. My licensing experience over the past few years has sparked a desire to build new solutions that the whole industry can benefit from, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Avanci to bring new ideas to life."

With a law degree from the University of Oslo in Norway, Marianne's experience spans legal and commercial roles in several industries.

About Avanci

Avanci believes that sharing patented technology in the Internet of Things era can be simpler. As an independent intermediary working at the intersection of different industries, our one-stop solution is designed to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been enabling innovation by making connections through our marketplace. Companies with essential patents share their innovations with companies creating connected products for the IoT in one place, with one agreement, and for one fair, flat rate. In 2020, the World Economic Forum named Avanci a Technology Pioneer for its work in accelerating innovation for the Internet of Things.

www.avanci.com

