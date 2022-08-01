

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chicopee, Massachusetts-based Rachael's Food Corp. is recalling around 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing ATLANTIS Fresh Market Italian Style Wrap; RACHAEL'S Food Corporation Italian Style Wrap; Atlantis Fresh Market Turkey Club Wrap; Rachael's Food Corporation Turkey Club Wrap; Atlantis Fresh Market Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap; and RACHAEL'S Food Corporation Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap.



Further, the company also called back 8-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing Atlantis Fresh Market Chicken Caesar Wrap, Rachael's Food Corporation Chicken Caesar Wrap, and All Town Chicken Caesar Wrap.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST 34657' or 'P34657' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The ready-to-eat meat and poultry wraps with various lot codes and 'Enjoy before' dates were produced from July 15 through July 20, 2022.



These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.



The recall was initiated after a routine FSIS product sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators, and urged them to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.



