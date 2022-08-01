Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Statement re Share Price Movement
London, August 1
01 August 2022
Anglo African Agriculture plc
('Anglo African Agriculture' or the 'Company')
Response to recent share price movement
Anglo African Agriculture plc notes the recent share price movement and confirms that it is in discussions with an Investor relating to a potential investment in the Company.
Shareholders are advised that there can be no certainty that the discussions will lead to any investment by the Investor.
A further announcement will be made when appropriate.
