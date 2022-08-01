Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Statement re Share Price Movement

01 August 2022

Anglo African Agriculture plc

('Anglo African Agriculture' or the 'Company')

Response to recent share price movement

Anglo African Agriculture plc notes the recent share price movement and confirms that it is in discussions with an Investor relating to a potential investment in the Company.

Shareholders are advised that there can be no certainty that the discussions will lead to any investment by the Investor.

A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

