Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Statement re Share Price Movement

01.08.2022
London, August 1

01 August 2022

Anglo African Agriculture plc

('Anglo African Agriculture' or the 'Company')

Response to recent share price movement

Anglo African Agriculture plc notes the recent share price movement and confirms that it is in discussions with an Investor relating to a potential investment in the Company.

Shareholders are advised that there can be no certainty that the discussions will lead to any investment by the Investor.

A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

For further information, please contact:

Anglo African Agriculture plc

Rob Scott +27 (0)84 6006 001

VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Andrew Raca/Simba Khatai/Alex Cabral +44 (0) 20 3005 5000

Notices related to financial adviser

VSA Capital Limited ("VSA"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this announcement.

