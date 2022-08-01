Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2022-08-01 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 206736) Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 52 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2022-08-02. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1081901