Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 01-Aug-2022

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/07/2022) of GBP53.83m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/07/2022) of GBP36.48m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 29/07/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 174.96p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 171.97p Ordinary share price 171.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.98)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 119.66p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.00p Premium to NAV (1.39)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 29/07/2022

