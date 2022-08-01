Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the recent announcement detailing US Nuclear's client, Rolls-Royce, decision to build 16 advanced small modular reactors. "This is very important because currently all existing reactors are built as one-of-a-kind," explained Goldstein. "That is a major reason that reactors take an average of twelve years or even longer to build. These new small reactors will be pushed out quicker in addition to having substantially lower cost. Factory built is better," continued Goldstein, "as it allows the builder to work out any bugs and will allow the reactor staff to work any other plant without retraining."

"We know Rolls-Royce makes fancy cars what would they know about Nuclear?" Copley asked. Goldstein elaborated on the unique story with Roll-Royce and nuclear power, dating back to 1965 when Rolls built Britain's first nuclear reactor powered submarines, and the UK nuclear navy ships have run on nuclear energy for decades. In addition to their luxury vehicles, Rolls has for decades made top quality jet engines for civilian and military jets.

The conversation then turned to the EU's declaration of nuclear power as clean energy. "Will your company benefit from this move?" asked Copley. "We are very excited about that," said Goldstein. "In contrast with wind and solar, nuclear power generates energy 24/7 and essentially has a zero carbon footprint," he explained. "The fact that the EU has made this declaration opens the door to hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding and subsidies for new nuclear plants, extending the life of existing plants and more exciting is that scientists and engineers are designing totally new types of more efficient and safer nuclear plants, all of which will drive business to us."

To close the interview, Goldstein elaborated on the potential of the Company's nuclear technology, specifically their tritium detectors, "Our equipment is preferred by Rolls-Royce and other users over the competitors due to our high quality and better sensitivity". Goldstein also discussed the importance of nuclear power in reaching the world's zero carbon goals. "Nuclear is going to have a huge comeback. US Nuclear Corp. is all over the nuclear business and we will benefit from that."

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8130477-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-impact-of-eu-declaration-of-nuclear-power-as-clean-energy-with-the-sto

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

Usnuclearcorp.com

Tech-associates.com

overhoff.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132464