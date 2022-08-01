India installed 12.3 GW of solar in the 12 months ending March 31, 2022. The nation is expected to add a record 20 GW in the current fiscal year.From pv magazine India India installed 12.3 GW of solar in financial year 20221-22. Of the new additions, 10.1 GW were utility-scale and 2.2 GW rooftop (onsite), according to JMK Research's Annual India Solar Report Card FY 2022. The analysts expect the nation to commission 20 GW (16.5 GW utility-scale and 3.5 GW rooftop) of solar in FY 2022-23. Leading players In FY 2021-22, overall module sales across the utility-scale, rooftop/onsite, off-grid, and ...

