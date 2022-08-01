Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) ("the Company"), an innovator in women's sexual and reproductive health and the maker of hormone-free contraceptive Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate). Evofem's CEO, Saundra Pelletier, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

"What is Phexxi and how does it fit into the contraceptive landscape?" asked Copley. "Phexxi is the first and only birth control product that has no hormones, no systemic activity in the body, is the only birth control product that does not negatively impact a woman's ovaries and is used only when you need it and never when you don't," explained Pelletier. "There are 23 million women in the United States that will not use hormones," she said. "Phexxi matters because it is time that women are empowered to have sex on demand and be protected on their terms, just like men have had."

"Does it also prevent sexually transmitted diseases?" asked Copley. "We just completed the EVOGUARD trial and are going to report top-line data from this landmark Phase III study in October," said Pelletier. Expanding the FDA-approved label should "double the market opportunity," she shared. "This asset could easily represent a billion-dollar opportunity."

"What impact are you seeing from the Roe vs. Wade ruling on Phexxi utilization?" asked Copley. "We are seeing utilization grow, and we are seeing it grow immediately and in several different areas," said Pelletier. "Women are starting to gravitate towards Phexxi and doctors are starting to prescribe Phexxi to a broader base of women," she continued, adding that investors are also starting to take notice. "When women can't get access to abortion, they have to protect themselves now more than ever."

The conversation then turned to the Company's clinical trial progress. "We will release top-line data in the fourth quarter of this year from our registrational trial evaluating Phexxi for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea, and then we will submit to the FDA," said Pelletier. "We have fast track designation from the FDA, which should give us an expedited review and potential approval to expand our label for Phexxi by the end of 2023."

To close the interview, Pelletier elaborated on the significance of the Evofem's revolutionary product, especially in regard to the changing landscape of women's health. She also encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's latest projects as they continue to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health.

Since the interview, the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Treasury released guidance clarifying that group health plans and insurers must cover contraceptives at no cost to individuals and that enforcement action will be taken to ensure that participants receive this coverage with no cost sharing. This new guidance is expected to catalyze further Phexxi growth within the multi-billion-dollar U.S. contraceptive market.

