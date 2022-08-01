Anzeige
Montag, 01.08.2022
01.08.2022 | 15:05
Trading Statistics July 2022

Stockholm, August 1, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade
statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the
statistics for July 2022: 

The share trading decreased by 10.7% to a daily average of 3.005bn EUR,
compared to 3.365bn EUR in July 2021. Compared to the previous month, June
2022, the daily average decreased by 11.8%. 

Cleared derivatives volume increased by 15.6% to a daily average of 296,257
contracts, compared with 256,320 contracts in July 2021. 

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 60.4% to a daily average of
37.7m EUR compared to 23.5m EUR in July 2021. 

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month,
followed by Nordea Bank Abp. 

Morgan Stanley Europe SE was the most active member during the past month,
followed by HRTEU Limited. 

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to
71.6%, compared to 72.1% previous month4. 

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq
Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per
exchange: 

For OMXC25 companies 2.3 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.0 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.3 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 84.1%

For OMXH25 companies 90.6%

For OMXS30 companies 86.8%

1)   Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2)   Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3)   ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and
Stockholm. 

4)   Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq
Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 

5)   EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price
available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. 



About Nasdaq Group

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Conny Huldin
+358 50 329 4713
conny.huldin@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
