Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 1
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 29 July 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 29 July 2022 638.01 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 630.92 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
01 August 2022
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de