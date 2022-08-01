abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Change of Name re Alternative Investment Fund Manager

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

1 August 2022

CHANGE OF NAME - ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGER

The Board of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company") confirms that, with effect from today's date, the Company's alternative investment fund manager, Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited, has changed its name to abrdn Fund Managers Limited.

