Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Noch ein Kursverdoppler? Der neue Hot Stock für die KW31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7PB ISIN: GB00BF8Q6K64 Ticker-Symbol: T3V2 
Tradegate
01.08.22
14:07 Uhr
2,020 Euro
+0,030
+1,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABRDN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABRDN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9602,00015:49
1,9701,99015:48
PR Newswire
01.08.2022 | 15:40
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Change of Name re Alternative Investment Fund Manager

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Change of Name re Alternative Investment Fund Manager

PR Newswire

London, August 1

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)
LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

1 August 2022

CHANGE OF NAME - ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGER

The Board of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company") confirms that, with effect from today's date, the Company's alternative investment fund manager, Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited, has changed its name to abrdn Fund Managers Limited.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745724

ABRDN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.