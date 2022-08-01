Takeda UK and Ireland Announces New General Manager

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeda UK and Ireland is pleased to announce Seyda Atadan Memis as its new General Manager.

Seyda has most recently been the General Manager of Takeda in Turkey for the last four years and carries with her a huge track record of success.

Seyda will take up her role as of Monday 1 August. Whilst the General Manager of Takeda Turkey, Seyda launched 6 innovative medicines and led Takeda to become one of the top 10 companies within the market. She also led the integration of Takeda and Shire and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry across multiple commercial roles. Seyda is a chemical engineer by training and also holds an MBA.

Seyda Atadan Memis, General Manager, Takeda UK and Irelandsaid:

"I'm hugely excited to be joining the UK and Ireland team and to have the opportunity to collaborate and partner with others to support the NHS and enhance patient care. The UK and Ireland are significant markets for Takeda, and I look forward to contributing to a world-leading life sciences industry".

Seyda replaces Jon Neal who is moving roles within Takeda to become the Head of Portfolio and Pipeline across Europe and Canada.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Japan and is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader committed to translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.

