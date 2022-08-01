Anzeige
Montag, 01.08.2022
PR Newswire
01.08.2022 | 17:04
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 1

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural personPatricia Dimond
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/statusDirector
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityAberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code213800GZ9WC73A92Q326
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial InstrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification CodeSEDOL: 0006655
Nature of transactionPurchase
Date Of Transaction01 August 2022
Price (s)1275.10
Volume(s)4,000
Aggregated informationN/A
Place Of TransactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
CurrencyGBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification4,000
ContactMichael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification01 August 2022
© 2022 PR Newswire
