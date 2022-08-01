



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 13 editions of Digital Transformation Summit, Exito (www.exito-e.com) is all set to host another milestone event - which serves as an ideal platform to enhance the experience to latest insights in "Transforming Businesses with Emerging Technologies" will address the importance of the full potential of technology as a driver for every organization to function securely, efficiently and effectively. In the highlight of this 13th Digital Transformation Event will provide a detailed overview of the existing and predicted trends within a ever-changing digital landscape across the Middle East.The Digital Transformation Summit is an ideal platform for IT leaders in Saudi Arabia to meet, interact, gain new insights and discuss various methods to overcome the glaring challenges faced by the digital industry. Through engaging panel discussions, insightful keynotes and immersive networking sessions, the event is sure to incite both thought and action at your organization. At the Digital Transformation Summit, Saudi Arabia's top IT leaders will share their best practices and case-studies from their transformation journey.The event will be elated with insightful sessions by the qualified speakers hosting a vast experience in the Digital Transformation domain. An exclusive one-day closed door conference hosting 150+ Digital Leaders, CEOs, Mds, CIO, CTO, CISOs,CTO, CDOs, IT Heads etc with keynote presentations, fireside chats, panel discussions and live Q&A sessions from Saudi Arabia's top Digital Transforamtion leaders as well as enhanced virtual networking experience throughout at the DT Summit Saudi Arabia. Digital Transformation Summit Saudi Arabia will explore and understand extensively the world of digital enterprises, as digital transformation no longer remains a catch-phrase. The focus will be on digitization with effective transformation through business case studies, pertinenet challenges and tailor-made solutions for your business requirements.Speakers like Abdullah AlSalem, IT Director, Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Talha Rais Akhtar, Head Vehicle Mobility & Emerging Technology, Abdul Latif Jameel, Mashari AlMussaed, CIO, Olympic and Paralympic Committee Saudi Arabia, Bandar Almutairi, Digital Transformation of Labs Director, King Abdulaziz City For Science and Technology(KACST), Anas Mosa, IT Director, Saudi Aerospace Industries Engineering, Abdulaziz Alkhalif, Dep. CEO, Taib SA, among many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the summit.Event registration has commenced for Delegates and Sponsors.- The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on the 10th of August 2022.Register Today to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast.To know more about the event, https://digitransformationsummit.com/ksa/About ExitoWe are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!