Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

1 August 2022

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

("Cloudbreak" or the "Company")

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC (LSE: CDL), a leading natural resources project generator with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition, is pleased to announce the publication of a Supplementary Prospectus dated 1 August 2022. The Prospectus, which has been approved by the FCA, has been published on the Company's website at https://cloudbreakdiscovery.com/investors/ and will also be available at the FCA's Document Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

For additional information please contact:

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC Tel: +1 604 428 9480 Kyler Hardy, CEO khardy@cloudbreakdiscovery.com Novum Securities Limited

(Financial Adviser) Tel: +44 7399 9400 David Coffman / Lucy Bowden Shard Capital Partners LLP

(Broker) Tel: +44 207 186 9900



Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre BlytheRay

(Financial PR/IR-London) Tel: +44 207 138 3204 Cloudbreak@blytheray.com Tim Blythe

Megan Ray Stellium Services

(Investor Relations) Tel: +44(0)207 129 1205 Cloudbreak@StelliumServices.com www.StelliumServices.com Andrew Wilson Claire Bowden

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resources project generator building value by evaluating and acquiring quality projects with a particular focus on resources key to the energy transition. Our projects are developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record of delivering on mineral and energy investments. Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration with diversification across commodities and jurisdictions as the key to withstanding the cycles of natural resources investing.