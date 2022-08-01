As several US states will soon require smart inverters for new distributed resources, and more are considering such a requirement, nearly all manufacturers will be delivering smart inverters that meet a new industry standard by August 2023, finds an analysis by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council.From pv magazine USA US states that require smart inverters for new rooftop solar can enable more rooftop installations because smart inverters can stabilize voltage on a distribution circuit. And because smart inverters can receive communications, an aggregation of distributed storage can serve as ...

