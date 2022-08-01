DJ World's Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands

Leading metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated "proposal and bid" platform. This metaverse construction market pairs brands with builders from top virtual worlds including Decentraland and The Sandbox, allowing brands to deploy assets and experiences on demand. Its decentralized approach aggregates the best builders to provide unparalleled quality and cost savings to brands pioneering the metaverse.

Similar to on-demand marketplaces like HomeAdvisor and Upwork, SandStorm has already become a hub for thousands of the world's best metaverse builders to find work. By connecting brands, individual builders, and full development studios of all sizes, SandStorm provides an innovative solution to how legacy brands like Walmart, Panera, and McDonald's will enter the open metaverse.

SandStorm CEO Steve McGarry said: "Physical location for work has become much less important for many of us over the last two years. At SandStorm, we believe the future of work will be primarily driven by an individual's skills and their ability to work on a team within the metaverse. As we move into a more digital society, asset creation skills for multiple virtual worlds showcased on a SandStorm profile will level the playing field for finding work."

The SandStorm platform highlights builders based on Skills, Availability, Communication, Quality, Deadlines, and Team Cooperation. It can be analogized to building a dream home in the physical world, but instead of hiring one local real estate development firm, choosing the best architect in Korea, the best roofer in London, and the best electrician in Canada. Operating in the virtual world, brands can select contractors based on their portfolio of previous work.

Brands can submit a proposal to create an experience in The Sandbox, Decentraland, and soon five additional virtual worlds. Individual builders and development studios from all over the world then place bids using their SandStorm profile. Brands can then select their desired team with the guidance of SandStorm. Once the build is complete, a Transaction NFT (TNFT) is sent to all the involved builder profiles. This allows builders to share their role in the project and promotes the brand's build to their followers. Brand partners and builders review one another after the build is complete to ensure that all parties have the highest quality experiences.

SandStorm CBO Matt Saricicek said: "SandStorm aims to lower the barrier to entry for brands as the minimum budget to submit a proposal is USD1,000 USD for a small group of assets. Once these proposals are approved, they go live in front of over 2,000 verified builders to submit bids on projects of all sizes.

"This is only the tip of the iceberg; there are countless other intelligent and creative individuals all over the world who are unaware of web3 and who will eventually multiply the present community and experiences on web3 by a factor of a thousand. The work of these incredible artists excites us, and we are thrilled to be contributing to this movement."

JP Morgan has projected the metaverse will be an USD8 trillion market by 2030 and there is a massive need for builders and creators to generate content inside all virtual experiences. As SandStorm continues to organize the open metaverse construction market with an enormous amount of pricing data, builder education will play a vital role.

By offering weekly interviews, workshops, and tutorials live streamed directly from their platform, SandStorm welcomes an average of 25 new builders into the space every day. As an on-ramp for eager new builders, SandStorm expects growth to be between 130 to 170 new builders per day by mid-2023.

"We believe that the key to unlocking the potential of future generations is to establish an open platform where anyone can 'build' their own destiny by being a creator in the metaverse," said SandStorm COO Evan Stafford.

Learn more about how to get your proposal in front of thousands of the world's best metaverse builders in Decentraland and The Sandbox HERE

About SandStorm

SandStorm connects brands with the best virtual world builders, driving down the barriers to metaverse entry. Using SandStorm's unique "proposal and bid" platform, brands can submit a proposal, accept bids, and hire virtual real estate builders in desirable metaverses. Builders, meanwhile, can leverage their portfolio to connect with clients who will grant them a global audience and showcase their skills.

