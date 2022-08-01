Sasol has committed to reduce emissions globally by 30% by 2030

The company will deploy innovative AI-driven technology at its Lake Charles Chemical Complex in Louisiana to identify opportunities to reduce emissions and energy use

This underscores the company's commitment to continuous improvement and to the health of our communities

Sasol Chemicals, a business unit of Sasol Ltd., will deploy innovative, AI-driven technology at its Ethylene Unit at its Lake Charles Chemical Complex in Louisiana to measure and monitor energy usage and emissions to identify opportunities to reduce CO2 emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Sasol Chemicals will deploy the emissions.AI solution of UK-based data analytics experts OPEX, an ERM Group company, at its Ethylene Unit at the Lake Charles Chemical Complex with the potential to expand to other units following this pilot program.

"Technology and innovation will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our emissions reduction targets," said André Bonton, Vice President of Technical Services for Sasol Chemicals America. "We collaborate with solution providers like OPEX Group to apply proven technology that can inform our emissions reduction strategies and investments. With emissions.AI, we can get accurate data into the hands of our experts so they can make faster, better decisions that improve our performance and drive more sustainable operations."

Sasol is the first company in the chemicals manufacturing sector to introduce emissions.AI, which was originally designed for complex oil and gas facilities.

The introduction of the new digital technology is part of Sasol's roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 30 percent globally by 2030. In addition to increasing its use of renewable energy, Sasol is also focused on maximising energy efficiency across its sites.

emissions.AI will continuously monitor energy use at the Lake Charles Chemical Complex Ethylene Unit and highlight opportunities to minimise fuel and power consumption. It will give the company timely access to detailed emissions data and analysis functionality to identify opportunities to lower emissions.

Jamie Bennett, CEO of OPEX Group, said, "The way companies choose to operate their facilities can have a significant impact on emissions and costs. Our emissions.AI solution provides customers with quality data and insights so they can identify opportunities that will have the greatest impact, helping to quickly turn their decarbonisation promises into action. We are proud to play a part in supporting Sasol's sustainability goals and look forward to working in the chemicals sector."

Sasol's Lake Charles Chemical Complex employs close to 1,200 Southwest Louisiana residents directly and another 1,000 annually through major Louisiana contractors. The company plans to extract further value from the 2,200-acre (890-hectare) site through potential expansion as a sustainability hub.

About Sasol Chemicals

Sasol Chemicals is a solutions provider focused on sustainability, circularity and specialties. It fulfills its purpose of "Innovating for a better world" by offering a broad, state-of-the-art portfolio of specialty and commodity chemicals for a wide range of applications and industries. Our solutions are used by more than 7,500 customers, in 120 countries, in countless products that improve the quality of life for people around the world. They also provide the building blocks for a sustainable future by helping reduce energy usage, waste and packaging, and by providing solutions to the renewable energy industry.

Sasol Chemicals is a business of Sasol Limited, a leading chemicals and energy company focused on creating sustainable value for our stakeholders. For more information, visit the Sasol Chemicals website.

About emissions.AI

emissions.AI is a digital solution that helps carbon intensive companies decarbonise their operations and reduce emissions, energy, and fuel costs. Designed and built by OPEX Group, the pioneering solution leverages engineering first principles, analytics, and AI to identify hidden operational inefficiencies, improvements and opportunities for lower emissions and costs.

OPEX Group was acquired by ERM the largest global pure play sustainability consultancy in December 2021. ERM partners with the world's leading organisations, creating innovative solutions to sustainability challenges, and unlocking commercial opportunities that meet the needs of today while preserving opportunity for future generations.

About ERM

ERM is the business of sustainability.

As the largest global pure-play sustainability consultancy, ERM partners with the world's leading organizations, creating innovative solutions to sustainability challenges and unlocking commercial opportunities that meet the needs of today while preserving opportunities for future generations.

ERM's diverse team of 7,000+ world-class experts in over 170 offices across 39 countries supports clients across the breadth of their organizations to operationalize sustainability. Through ERM's deep technical expertise, clients are well-positioned to address their environmental, health, safety, risk, and social issues. ERM calls this capability its "boots to boardroom" approach a comprehensive service model that allows ERM to develop strategic and technical solutions that advance objectives on the ground or at the executive level.

