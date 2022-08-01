Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Andrew Impey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Pacific Assets Trust plc b) LEI

2138008U8QPGAESFYA48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary 12.5p shares





GB0006674385 b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 335.7112 pence per share 10,000 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume











- Price







10,000 ordinary 12.5p shares











335.7112 pence per share

e) Date of the transaction

1 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Katherine Manson, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc