Montag, 01.08.2022
WKN: 853888 ISIN: FR0000120321 
01.08.2022
L'ORÉAL: L'Oréal: News release: "2022 Half-Year Financial Report"

NEWS
RELEASE

2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

On 1st August 2022, L'Oréal posted its 2022 Half-Year Financial Report on the www.loreal-finance.comwebsite in the Regulated information section.

This report, available for consultation and downloading, includes:

  • The 2022 half-year activity report;
  • The summary consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2022;
  • Statutory Auditors' review report on the 2022 half-year financial information;
  • The declaration by the person responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.

About L'Oréal
For over 110 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 35 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.
With 85,400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks

"This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.
This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements."

CONTACTS

L'ORÉAL

Switchboard

+33 (0)1 47 56 70 00		Individual Shareholders and

Market Authorities

Christian MUNICH

+33 (0)1 47 56 72 06

Christian.munich2@loreal.com (mailto:Christian.munich2@loreal.com)		Investor Relations



Françoise LAUVIN

+33 (0)1 47 56 86 82

Francoise.lauvin@loreal.com (mailto:Francoise.lauvin@loreal.com)		Journalists



Noëlle CAMILLERI

+33 (0)6 79 92 99 39

Noelle.camilleri@loreal.com (mailto:Noelle.camilleri@loreal.com)



For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker of financial institution, the L'Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66. 0 800 66 66 66

This press release has been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology.
You can verify its authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com

Attachment

  • PR_2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f2ccb9a3-6d25-4365-a8a6-f1d00c75e4d1)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
