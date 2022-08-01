Rupert Wadsworth joins Expereo as Senior VP of Marketing

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Rupert will be driving Expereo's global customer-centric marketing strategy

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expereo, the world's leading provider of Global Internet, Cloud Access Optimization, SASE and SD-WAN services has announced the appointment of Rupert Wadsworth as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In his new role, Wadsworth's priority will be to align Expereo's overarching global customer-centric marketing strategy with regionally tailored solutions, driving the expansion and adoption of Expereo's services across the globe.



Wadsworth joins Expereo from NTT Ltd. where he was Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, leading the Marketing and Demand Generation team in Europe, covering 15 countries. Wadsworth has over 30 years of experience, holding roles in Country, Regional and Global Marketing teams in Telecommunications and IT organizations. Rupert will be key for accelerating Expereo's trajectory of global growth and development.

Ben Elms, Chief Revenue Officer at Expereo, comments on the appointment, "Rupert's expertise across marketing functions in telecommunications and IT organizations makes him the perfect candidate to drive Expereo's strategy on a regional and global level and I could not be more thrilled to have him join the team. This marks the start of a great partnership and teamwork, as we take Expereo to new heights together."

"I am very excited to be joining Expereo at this important time, as we deliver our strategy to help our enterprise customers around the world harness the power of digitization and achieve their goals with smart, versatile connectivity solutions," commented Rupert Wadsworth, on his appointment to Senior Vice President of Marketing at Expereo.

Wadsworth's appointment comes after a year of dynamic expansion for Expereo, as they continue to invest in their teams to create a seamless customer experience and meet their customers' need for reliable connectivity with agile, tailored solutions, no matter where they are in the world.