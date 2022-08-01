The International Window Film Association: The Hazards of Unprotected Glass Doors, Windows and Panels Spotlighted For National Safe At Home Week August 26-31

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / The nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA) is doing its part to help consumers become more aware of the safety hazards of unprotected glass doors, windows and glass panels during National Safe At Home Week, August 26-31.

The IWFA recommends that consumers proactively safeguard people from accidental injuries related to glass doors, windows and glass panels, such as a glass shower / bath enclosure or a window, that when impacted by a person may result in serious injury or death.

The reason for the IWFA's concern is that between 2017 and 2021, there have been an estimated 600,000 injuries in the United States related to glass windows, doors and panels, according to the National Product Safety Council.

To help reduce the risk of injury, security or safety window film should be installed to minimize the chance of a person being cut or pierced by broken glass. When annealed glass breaks, it often forms large, dangerous shards that can pose significant safety risks.

"In older homes and building that were built before the establishment of today's building safety codes, there may be a significant amount of annealed or non-tempered glass that can pose a serious risk to any of the occupants, and especially children," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

Safety and / or security window films provide a cost-effective fix for areas where tempered or laminated safety glass should be in place. Today's residential building codes specify where this safety glass must be installed in the home in order to reduce the risk of injury or death.

For example, safety glass must be used for all glass adjacent to stairs, ramps and landings if the glass is located within 36 inches of a walking surface. Finally, all glazing on surfaces adjacent to stairs must be made from safety glass when the surface sits within 60 inches of the bottom tread, and the glass is less than 60 inches above the nose of the bottom tread.

"For an existing building the process and inconvenience of removing old glass is time-consuming and costly, especially when compared with the professional installation of safety and security window film, which may be applied in a single day or less, and for a far lower cost," said Smith. "Once a consumer has surveyed the glass in their home, we recommend they get in touch with a local window film dealer to obtain more information on how to address their safety concerns," added Smith.

Safety and /or security window films typically range in thickness from four to15 mils, and have an elastic quality when permanently adhered to glass surfaces. Quality films are tested to the same break-safe standards required of tempered glass, heat-strengthened glass, and laminated glass, and IWFA member window film manufacturers have copies of the actual laboratory test reports validating the performance of their products.

