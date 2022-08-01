New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - 'Shareable Solutions' has unveiled a series of ESG commitments. Through its consultancy work, the firm intends to help businesses to minimize negative environmental effects. The announcement underlines Shareable Solutions' aim of making companies more aware of their operations' potential negative impacts beforehand before providing them with effective guidance to shift their strategies.

Senior firms at Shareable Solutions underline how they will be promoting the new climate and environmental rules for investors announced by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareable Solutions' mission is to enable its clients, irrespective of their size or their industry, to identify social challenges that could arise as a result of company decisions and to formulate effective solutions to these. Similar rules formulated by the European Union are emphasizing how these commitments are more important than ever.

The transparency facilitated by Shareable Solutions' data analytics is forming a key element of the company's newly announced ESG approach. It believes that effective and data-driven ESG compliance and reporting will potentially help businesses to improve their operations. The company highlights that possible advantages provided by open and effective ESG reporting include potential top-line growth of the company, cost reduction in its operations, and proper regulatory and legal compliances. In addition to this, transparent ESG reporting offers a possible pathway towards a better relationship with government authorities, which in turn can provide enhanced access to resources. Shareable Solutions ensures that its efforts provide businesses with a balance of potentially boosting productivity without this coming at the expense of the environment. This can also potentially improve customer relations, with new research indicating that six in ten consumers will willingly change their retail habits to reduce the environmental impact. Furthermore, two-thirds of respondents to a recent survey stated that they bear sustainability in mind when making a purchase.

ESG compliance and transparent reporting demand efficient collection, processing, and analysis of related data. Shareable Solutions is facilitating this by providing its clients with advanced data-science and data-analytics. In-depth insights from this enable businesses to devise the best way to promote products, services, and strategies that meet ESG standards. This may help companies attract greater investments, and also to possibly deliver long-term value to their customers.

"The company is committed to assisting entrepreneurs in cultivating a sustainable and environment-friendly business culture. As the climate situation escalates into a global emergency, the company is committed to our philosophy of 'do no harm' and strive to reduce any negative impacts businesses could have on the environment. The company provide advanced technologies and management practices to make businesses potentially more sustainable and environmentally-conscious," says Tory Lipsey, Founder and Group CEO of Shareable Solutions.

