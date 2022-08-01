Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports: Return On Assets 1.54% Return on Equity 14.91%

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2022 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2022.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,680,000 or $1.47 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1,426,000 or $1.26 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 16.7%.

For the first six months of 2022, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $3,290,000, an increase of 19.5% over the first half of 2021 results of $2,754,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2022 were $2.90, an increase of 18.9% over the first half of 2021 results of $2.44 per diluted common share

Jeffrey M. Harp, Chairman, stated, "We are pleased to announce that 2Q 2022 performance produced the best quarterly profit for Trinity Bank since inception in 2003. Loans and Deposits continue to grow. Return on Assets and Return on Equity remain well above both national and local peer groups. Our borrowers continue to perform well in an unsettled economic environment."

"After many years of maintaining artificially low interest rates, the Federal Reserve has embarked on a program to rapidly raise interest rates to combat the inflation that we all see on a daily basis. We have had four prime rate increases in four months (from 3.25% to 5.50%). While this helps our interest income, we also must increase deposit rates in line with our philosophy to pay as much as we can instead of as little as we can get by with. For example, we are offering one-year CD's at a 2.40% rate - well above the local market."

"In my 51 years in this business in this market, I can only say that we are in unprecedented times. Our goal remains to ADAPT, IMPROVISE, and OVERCOME. We strive to provide exceptional service to existing customers and attract new relationships with quality people. We intend to continue to maintain a strong capital base with above-average profitability and efficiency as we prepare for whatever the future holds."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov .

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ending June 30 % June 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Interest income $ 3,763 $ 3,806 -1.1 % $ 7,363 $ 7,462 -1.3 % Interest expense 248 144 72.2 % 414 276 50.0 % Net Interest Income 3,515 3,662 -4.0 % 6,949 7,186 -3.3 % Service charges on deposits 62 58 6.9 % 123 115 7.0 % Other income 126 104 21.2 % 230 195 17.9 % Total Non Interest Income 188 162 16.0 % 353 310 13.9 % Salaries and benefits expense 1,096 1,080 1.5 % 2,095 2,039 2.7 % Occupancy and equipment expense 111 114 -2.6 % 221 238 -7.1 % Other expense 536 405 32.3 % 1,136 910 24.8 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,743 1,599 9.0 % 3,452 3,187 8.3 % Pretax pre-provision income 1,960 2,225 -11.9 % 3,850 4,309 -10.7 % Gain on sale of securities 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 550 -100.0 % 0 1,100 -100.0 % Earnings before income taxes 1,960 1,675 17.0 % 3,850 3,209 20.0 % Provision for income taxes 280 249 N/M 560 455 23.1 % Net Earnings $ 1,680 $ 1,426 17.8 % $ 3,290 $ 2,754 19.5 % Basic earnings per share 1.54 1.32 16.8 % 3.02 2.55 18.5 % Basic weighted average shares 1,093 1,084 1,090 1,081 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.47 1.26 16.7 % 2.90 2.44 18.9 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,139 1,130 1,136 1,127

Average for Quarter Average for Six Months June 30 % June 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Total loans $ 255,951 $ 261,273 -2.0 % $ 249,955 $ 262,025 -4.6 % Total short term investments 30,993 28,242 9.7 % 29,696 19,931 49.0 % Total investment securities 142,743 96,153 48.5 % 142,526 95,251 49.6 % Earning assets 429,687 385,668 11.4 % 422,177 377,207 11.9 % Total assets 437,237 391,571 11.7 % 429,441 383,478 12.0 % Noninterest bearing deposits 164,965 136,853 20.5 % 159,530 142,334 12.1 % Interest bearing deposits 229,986 211,012 9.0 % 225,947 197,935 14.2 % Total deposits 394,951 347,865 13.5 % 385,477 340,269 13.3 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 0 122 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 45,059 $ 40,236 12.0 % $ 44,475 $ 39,713 12.0 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Total loans $ 255,951 $ 240,831 $ 236,698 $ 222,400 $ 214,501 Total PPP loans 0 $ 3,062 11,585 27,071 46,772 Total short term investments 30,993 28,809 33,497 26,122 28,242 Total investment securities 142,743 142,717 128,283 113,914 96,153 Earning assets 429,687 415,419 410,063 389,507 385,668

Total assets 437,237 421,711 416,766 395,762 391,571 Noninterest bearing deposits 164,965 154,029 170,822 143,056 136,853 Interest bearing deposits 229,986 221,868 215,287 207,369 211,012 Total deposits 394,951 375,897 386,109 350,425 347,865 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 45,059 $ 44,456 $ 43,113 $ 41,723 $ 40,236

Quarter Ended

June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest income less PPP $ 3,763 $ 3,321 $ 3,302 $ 3,162 $ 3,021 PPP interest and fees 0 278 245 530 785 Interest expense 248 165 159 150 144 Net Interest Income 3,515 3,434 3,388 3,542 3,662 Service charges on deposits 62 59 58 56 58 Other income 126 106 108 111 104 Total Non Interest Income 188 165 166 167 162 Salaries and benefits expense 1,096 999 1,009 1,127 1,080 Occupancy and equipment expense 111 110 108 121 114 Other expense 536 600 540 430 405 Total Non Interest Expense 1,743 1,709 1,657 1,678 1,599 Pretax pre-provision income 1,960 1,890 1,897 2,031 2,225 Gain on sale of securities 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 290 550 Earnings before income taxes 1,960 1,890 1,897 1,741 1,675 Provision for income taxes 280 280 305 265 249 Net Earnings $ 1,680 $ 1,610 $ 1,592 $ 1,476 $ 1,426 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.47 $ 1.42 $ 1.41 $ 1.30 $ 1.26

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Total loans $ 267,163 $ 247,358 $ 240,283 $ 228,976 $ 215,085 Total PPP loans 0 - 9,380 20,911 34,305 Total short term investments 19,635 39,776 41,153 34,818 31,247 Total investment securities 142,834 138,793 137,387 117,844 100,499 Total earning assets 429,632 425,927 428,203 402,549 381,136 Allowance for loan losses (4,314 ) (4,314 ) (4,306 ) (4,306 ) (4,016 ) Premises and equipment 2,019 2,065 2,118 2,179 2,218 Other Assets 11,260 10,557 5,802 6,803 10,507 Total assets 438,597 434,235 431,817 407,225 389,845 Noninterest bearing deposits 170,661 158,072 167,497 148,238 149,049 Interest bearing deposits 226,141 233,142 218,611 214,162 196,355 Total deposits 396,802 391,214 386,108 362,400 345,404 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 1,474 2,033 1,181 1,834 1,539 Total liabilities 398,276 393,247 387,289 364,234 346,943 Shareholders' Equity Actual 45,830 44,093 43,113 41,465 40,957 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (5,509 ) (3,105 ) 1,415 1,526 1,945 Total Equity $ 40,321 $ 40,988 $ 44,528 $ 42,991 $ 42,902

Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 211 $ 239 $ 259 $ 279 $ 297 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 211 $ 239 $ 259 $ 279 $ 297 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 600 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.12 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, LOAN LOSSES 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Balance at beginning of period $ 4,314 $ 4,306 $ 4,306 $ 4,016 $ 3,466 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 0 8 0 0 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 0 8 0 0 0 Provision for loan losses 0 0 0 290 550 Balance at end of period $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,306 $ 4,306 $ 4,016 Allowance for loan losses 1.61 % 1.74 % 1.72 % 1.88 % 1.61 % as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans 1.61 % 1.74 % 1.79 % 1.94 % 1.86 % as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses 2045 % 1805 % 1663 % 1543 % 1352 % as a percentage of nonperforming assets Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % percentage of average loans Provision for loan losses 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.13 % 0.21 % as a percentage of average loans

Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.54 % 1.53 % 1.53 % 1.49 % 1.46 % Return on average equity (annualized) 15.92 % 15.71 % 14.60 % 13.50 % 13.51 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 14.91 % 14.61 % 15.06 % 14.15 % 14.18 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.31 % 10.54 % 10.34 % 10.54 % 10.28 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.68 % 3.64 % 3.95 % 3.97 % 4.11 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.14 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.45 % 3.48 % 3.80 % 3.81 % 3.97 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 44.9 % 45.2 % 44.5 % 43.3 % 40.5 % End of period book value per common share $ 36.89 $ 37.50 $ 41.12 $ 39.66 $ 39.47 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 41.93 $ 40.34 $ 39.81 $ 38.25 $ 37.68 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,093 1,093 1,083 1,084 1,087

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ending June 30,2022 June 30,2021

Average



Tax

Equivalent Average



Tax

Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets:











Short term investment $ 30,574 58 0.76 % 0.76 % $ 27,838 11 0.16 % 0.16 % FRB Stock 419 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 404 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 1,297 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 2,198 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax Free securities 141,446 734 2.08 % 2.63 % 93,955 605 2.58 % 3.26 % Loans 255,951 2,965 4.63 % 4.63 % 261,273 3,184 4.87 % 4.87 %

Total Interest Earning Assets 429,687 3,763 3.50 % 3.68 % 385,668 3,806 3.95 % 4.11 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 6,061 5,510 Other assets 5,803 4,095 Allowance for loan losses (4,314 ) (3,702 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,550 5,903 Total Assets $ 437,237 $ 391,571 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 185,133 186 0.40 % 0.40 % 159,448 90 0.23 % 0.23 % Certificates and other time deposits 32,091 41 0.51 % 0.51 % 41,564 41 0.39 % 0.39 % Other borrowings 12,762 21 0.66 % 0.66 % 10,000 13 0.52 % 0.52 %

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 229,986 248 0.43 % 0.43 % 211,012 144 0.27 % 0.27 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 164,965 136,853 Other liabilities 1,607 1,484 Shareholders' Equity 40,679 42,222 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 437,237 $ 391,571 Net Interest Income and Spread 3,515 3.07 % 3.25 % 3,662 3.67 % 3.84 % Net Interest Margin 3.27 % 3.45 % 3.80 % 3.97 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30

June 30

2022 % 2021 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 158,935 59.49 % $ 147,373 59.09 % Real estate: Commercial 64,560 24.17 % 61,051 24.48 % Residential 18,396 6.89 % 17,149 6.88 % Construction and development 25,001 9.36 % 23,476 9.41 % Consumer 271 0.10 % 341 0.14 %

Total loans (gross) 267,163 100.00 % 249,390 100.00 %

Unearned discounts 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 % Total loans (net) $ 267,163 100.00 % $ 249,390 100.00 %

June 30 June 30 2022 2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 45,830 $ 40,955 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 49,565 $ 42,900 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 298,259 $ 236,963 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.37 % 17.28 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.62 % 18.54 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.48 % 10.54 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 24 23

Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 88.75 $ 75.00 Low $ 80.01 $ 61.31 Close $ 88.75 $ 75.00

