- (PLX AI) - Raiffeisen half year net interest income EUR 2,199 million.
- • Half year net fee income EUR 1,565 million
- • Half year pretax profit EUR 1,590 million
- • In 2022, net interest income is expected in a range of EUR 4.3 to EUR 4.7 billion and net fee and commission income of at least EUR 2.7 billion
- • Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income and net fee and commission income are expected to improve by around 20 and 10 per cent, respectively in 2022
- • All options relating to Russia and Belarus remain on the table
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de