Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) on July 29, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
29/07/2022
684,008
49.3962
33,787,391.36
XPAR
29/07/2022
171,848
49.3658
8,483,414.90
CEUX
29/07/2022
37,375
49.3516
1,844,517.86
TQEX
29/07/2022
58,369
49.3657
2,881,424.40
AQEU
Total
951,600
49.3871
46,996,748.50
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
