- (PLX AI) - CF Industries half year net income USD 2,050 million.
- • Half year EBITDA USD 3,470 million
|22:58
|CF Industries Holdings Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Income, but misses estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled...
|22:42
|CF Industries Holdings, Inc. - 8-K, Current Report
|22:40
|CF Industries Half Year Adjusted EBITDA USD 3,600 Million
|22:34
|CF Industries GAAP EPS of $5.58 misses by $0.36, revenue of $3.39B misses by $110M
|18.07.
|CF Industries slides after 'surprise' ITC injury ruling on UAN imports
|CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC
|90,12
|-3,55 %