

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $41.71 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $35.10 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.68 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $530.02 million from $515.97 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $480 - $500 Mln



