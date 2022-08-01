

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $69.52 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $152.67 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $652.01 million from $575.53 million last year.



SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $69.52 Mln. vs. $152.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.90 -Revenue (Q2): $652.01 Mln vs. $575.53 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SBA COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de