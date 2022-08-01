

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.39 billion, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $1.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 billion or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $5.40 billion from $5.56 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



