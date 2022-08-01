

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $50.42 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $48.05 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $37.40 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $453.49 million from $378.94 million last year.



Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



