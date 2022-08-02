

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Covestro AG (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK), a manufacturer of high-tech polymer materials, reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 fell by 55.7 percent to 199 million euros from the previous year's 449 million euros, with earnings per share declining to 1.04 euros from the prior year's 2.32 euros. The company cut its annual EBITDA outlook due to a recent significant further increase in energy costs and a further weakening global economy.



The company anticipates EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 will be 300 million euros to 400 million euros.



The company now anticipates EBITDA for the current fiscal year on July 29, 2022 to be between 1.7 billion euros and 2.2 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 2.0 billion euros - 2.5 billion euros.



EBITDA for the second quarter fell by 33.0 percent to 547 million euros from the previous year. This was mainly due to significantly higher raw material and energy prices, which were partially offset by a higher selling price level, and to lower volumes sold.



The Group's sales for the second quarter increased by 18.9 percent year-over-year to 4.7 billion euros, in particular on the back of higher average selling prices.



