Altona Rare Earths Plc - Directorate Change

2 August 2022

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, acquisition and development of Rare Earth Elements ("REE") mining projects in Africa, announces that Simon Tucker (Non-Executive Director) has decided to leave the Board to focus on other interests.

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive of Altona, commented, "I would like to thank Simon for his tireless work to support the management of Altona over the last 18 months as the company has successfully evolved from a dormant shell into a vibrant company focused on the exploration of rare earths mining assets in Africa.

"With the company now at an exciting stage with the significant progress we have made developing our Monte Muambe Project in Mozambique, we will, in due course, look to further strengthen the Board with relevant experience, to help us extract maximum value from this and other assets for shareholders. Our immediate priority, however, is to complete a fund raise and the LSE listing, which we expect will be in September."

For more information on Altona and its current mining projects please visit: www.altonaRE.com

About Altona Rare Earths Plc

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa. It owns a REE mining project in Mozambique; the Monte Muambe Project, a significant Light REE mining project in the northwest of the country, where exploration work commenced on 1 October 2021. Resource Drilling commenced in April 2022 and it will publish a maiden Resource Estimate in Q1 2023. The Company is in the process of investigating other REE opportunities in Africa.

