- (PLX AI) - Alimak Group makes a transformational acquisition of Tractel, and accelerates its profitable growth strategy.
- • Alimak to acquire Tractel for SEK 5.3 billion on a cash and debt free basis (enterprise value)
- • The combination of Alimak Group and Tractel had an annual revenue exceeding SEK 6.0 billion, during the period of 12 months ending on 30 June 2022, with an EBITA margin of 17%, excluding synergies
- • The acquisition will significantly increase Alimak Group's EBITA margin and operating cash flow immediately post completion and is expected to be EPS accretive from the full year 2024
- • To finance the acquisition, Svenska Handelsbanken is providing a long-term facility of EUR 300 million and a bridge loan facility
- • Post-closing of the transaction, the bridge loan facility is intended to be repaid with proceeds from a new share issue with pre-emptive rights for Alimak Group's shareholders in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023
