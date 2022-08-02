Solar module prices fell despite supply chain pressures, rising shipping costs, and increased materials costs.From pv magazine USA The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its 2021 module shipments report, reflecting a market of $9.8 billion for imported and exported solar panels. The figure also includes US-made solar panels that were shipped to US projects. This represents a 19.5% increase over 2020's total. The average cost of these shipments was $0.34/W, down from 2020's average of $0.38/W. The cost fell despite supply chain pressures, rising shipping costs, and increased ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...