Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 1

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

2 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 60,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 366.279 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 368.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 363.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,031,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,060,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 August 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
270367.50 08:16:5400060315558TRLO0LSE
184367.50 08:16:5400060315559TRLO0LSE
1901367.50 08:42:0200060316407TRLO0LSE
1932367.50 08:42:0200060316408TRLO0LSE
992368.00 08:57:2300060316990TRLO0LSE
943368.00 08:57:2300060316991TRLO0LSE
3562368.00 08:57:2300060316992TRLO0LSE
1861367.50 11:26:1700060323611TRLO0LSE
143368.50 13:08:5600060326820TRLO0LSE
171368.50 13:08:5600060326821TRLO0LSE
400368.50 13:08:5600060326822TRLO0LSE
2258368.50 13:08:5600060326823TRLO0LSE
171368.50 13:08:5600060326824TRLO0LSE
143368.50 13:08:5600060326825TRLO0LSE
400368.50 13:08:5600060326826TRLO0LSE
171368.50 13:08:5600060326827TRLO0LSE
143368.50 13:08:5600060326828TRLO0LSE
151368.50 13:08:5600060326829TRLO0LSE
339368.50 13:19:3000060327144TRLO0LSE
1824368.50 13:19:3000060327145TRLO0LSE
1074368.00 13:19:4500060327156TRLO0LSE
600368.00 13:19:4500060327157TRLO0LSE
920368.00 13:19:4500060327158TRLO0LSE
3091368.00 13:19:4500060327159TRLO0LSE
527368.00 13:19:4500060327160TRLO0LSE
171368.00 13:19:4500060327161TRLO0LSE
206368.00 13:19:4500060327162TRLO0LSE
339368.00 13:19:4500060327163TRLO0LSE
2217366.50 13:59:2900060328600TRLO0LSE
2720366.00 14:02:0100060328792TRLO0LSE
1991365.50 14:30:5500060330412TRLO0LSE
2461365.00 14:30:5500060330413TRLO0LSE
17364.50 14:33:3100060330703TRLO0LSE
895364.50 14:33:3100060330704TRLO0LSE
394364.50 14:35:0100060330782TRLO0LSE
207364.50 14:35:0100060330783TRLO0LSE
1504363.50 14:57:1600060332285TRLO0LSE
499363.50 14:57:1600060332286TRLO0LSE
1854363.50 14:57:1600060332287TRLO0LSE
1865363.50 14:57:1600060332288TRLO0LSE
395363.50 14:57:1600060332289TRLO0LSE
221365.50 15:11:5200060333254TRLO0LSE
210365.50 15:11:5200060333255TRLO0LSE
1915365.50 15:15:1800060333589TRLO0LSE
1819365.50 15:15:1800060333590TRLO0LSE
1996365.00 15:17:3000060333753TRLO0LSE
691365.00 15:17:3000060333754TRLO0LSE
600364.50 15:28:2500060334386TRLO0LSE
1056364.50 15:28:2500060334387TRLO0LSE
386364.50 15:28:2500060334388TRLO0LSE
392364.00 15:35:1100060335653TRLO0LSE
1186364.00 15:35:1100060335654TRLO0LSE
367364.00 15:35:1100060335655TRLO0LSE
579365.50 15:46:0600060336904TRLO0LSE
1578365.50 15:46:0600060336905TRLO0LSE
2057366.00 16:03:0400060339081TRLO0LSE
2226366.00 16:04:0400060339152TRLO0LSE
815365.50 16:12:2600060340163TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

