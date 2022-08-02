Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

2 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 60,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 366.279 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 368.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 363.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,031,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,060,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 August 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 270 367.50 08:16:54 00060315558TRLO0 LSE 184 367.50 08:16:54 00060315559TRLO0 LSE 1901 367.50 08:42:02 00060316407TRLO0 LSE 1932 367.50 08:42:02 00060316408TRLO0 LSE 992 368.00 08:57:23 00060316990TRLO0 LSE 943 368.00 08:57:23 00060316991TRLO0 LSE 3562 368.00 08:57:23 00060316992TRLO0 LSE 1861 367.50 11:26:17 00060323611TRLO0 LSE 143 368.50 13:08:56 00060326820TRLO0 LSE 171 368.50 13:08:56 00060326821TRLO0 LSE 400 368.50 13:08:56 00060326822TRLO0 LSE 2258 368.50 13:08:56 00060326823TRLO0 LSE 171 368.50 13:08:56 00060326824TRLO0 LSE 143 368.50 13:08:56 00060326825TRLO0 LSE 400 368.50 13:08:56 00060326826TRLO0 LSE 171 368.50 13:08:56 00060326827TRLO0 LSE 143 368.50 13:08:56 00060326828TRLO0 LSE 151 368.50 13:08:56 00060326829TRLO0 LSE 339 368.50 13:19:30 00060327144TRLO0 LSE 1824 368.50 13:19:30 00060327145TRLO0 LSE 1074 368.00 13:19:45 00060327156TRLO0 LSE 600 368.00 13:19:45 00060327157TRLO0 LSE 920 368.00 13:19:45 00060327158TRLO0 LSE 3091 368.00 13:19:45 00060327159TRLO0 LSE 527 368.00 13:19:45 00060327160TRLO0 LSE 171 368.00 13:19:45 00060327161TRLO0 LSE 206 368.00 13:19:45 00060327162TRLO0 LSE 339 368.00 13:19:45 00060327163TRLO0 LSE 2217 366.50 13:59:29 00060328600TRLO0 LSE 2720 366.00 14:02:01 00060328792TRLO0 LSE 1991 365.50 14:30:55 00060330412TRLO0 LSE 2461 365.00 14:30:55 00060330413TRLO0 LSE 17 364.50 14:33:31 00060330703TRLO0 LSE 895 364.50 14:33:31 00060330704TRLO0 LSE 394 364.50 14:35:01 00060330782TRLO0 LSE 207 364.50 14:35:01 00060330783TRLO0 LSE 1504 363.50 14:57:16 00060332285TRLO0 LSE 499 363.50 14:57:16 00060332286TRLO0 LSE 1854 363.50 14:57:16 00060332287TRLO0 LSE 1865 363.50 14:57:16 00060332288TRLO0 LSE 395 363.50 14:57:16 00060332289TRLO0 LSE 221 365.50 15:11:52 00060333254TRLO0 LSE 210 365.50 15:11:52 00060333255TRLO0 LSE 1915 365.50 15:15:18 00060333589TRLO0 LSE 1819 365.50 15:15:18 00060333590TRLO0 LSE 1996 365.00 15:17:30 00060333753TRLO0 LSE 691 365.00 15:17:30 00060333754TRLO0 LSE 600 364.50 15:28:25 00060334386TRLO0 LSE 1056 364.50 15:28:25 00060334387TRLO0 LSE 386 364.50 15:28:25 00060334388TRLO0 LSE 392 364.00 15:35:11 00060335653TRLO0 LSE 1186 364.00 15:35:11 00060335654TRLO0 LSE 367 364.00 15:35:11 00060335655TRLO0 LSE 579 365.50 15:46:06 00060336904TRLO0 LSE 1578 365.50 15:46:06 00060336905TRLO0 LSE 2057 366.00 16:03:04 00060339081TRLO0 LSE 2226 366.00 16:04:04 00060339152TRLO0 LSE 815 365.50 16:12:26 00060340163TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

