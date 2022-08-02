DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

2 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc: Transaction in Own Shares

2 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 EUR1.106 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.926 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.088 GBP0.914 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.101316 GBP0.921915

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,037,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 151 1.088 XDUB 09:33:41 00060318538TRLO0 1800 1.088 XDUB 09:33:41 00060318537TRLO0 1800 1.088 XDUB 09:33:41 00060318536TRLO0 726 1.088 XDUB 09:33:41 00060318535TRLO0 255 1.088 XDUB 09:33:41 00060318534TRLO0 17 1.094 XDUB 10:32:14 00060321478TRLO0 7457 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324028TRLO0 116 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324032TRLO0 1800 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324031TRLO0 1800 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324030TRLO0 1800 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324029TRLO0 756 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324033TRLO0 113 1.102 XDUB 13:35:49 00060327643TRLO0 889 1.104 XDUB 13:49:21 00060328121TRLO0 3302 1.104 XDUB 13:55:48 00060328462TRLO0 5114 1.104 XDUB 13:55:48 00060328461TRLO0 1200 1.104 XDUB 13:55:48 00060328460TRLO0 1204 1.104 XDUB 13:56:19 00060328495TRLO0 121 1.104 XDUB 13:56:19 00060328499TRLO0 1400 1.104 XDUB 13:56:19 00060328498TRLO0 214 1.104 XDUB 13:56:19 00060328497TRLO0 2500 1.104 XDUB 13:56:19 00060328496TRLO0 938 1.100 XDUB 14:49:01 00060331723TRLO0 172 1.100 XDUB 14:49:01 00060331724TRLO0 768 1.106 XDUB 15:06:59 00060332902TRLO0 1416 1.106 XDUB 15:07:14 00060332946TRLO0 1310 1.106 XDUB 15:07:24 00060332955TRLO0 122 1.106 XDUB 15:10:04 00060333093TRLO0 5686 1.106 XDUB 15:29:34 00060334458TRLO0 5053 1.106 XDUB 15:41:44 00060336479TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3078 91.40 XLON 09:17:54 00060317917TRLO0 1100 91.90 XLON 11:39:34 00060324025TRLO0 814 91.90 XLON 11:39:34 00060324027TRLO0 1029 91.90 XLON 11:39:34 00060324026TRLO0 1100 92.00 XLON 12:56:02 00060326320TRLO0 702 92.00 XLON 12:56:02 00060326321TRLO0 674 92.00 XLON 13:06:03 00060326731TRLO0 1344 92.00 XLON 13:13:31 00060326943TRLO0 962 92.00 XLON 13:19:02 00060327134TRLO0 430 92.00 XLON 13:19:02 00060327133TRLO0 1167 92.20 XLON 13:55:49 00060328463TRLO0 356 92.20 XLON 13:55:49 00060328464TRLO0 75 92.20 XLON 13:55:49 00060328465TRLO0 1200 92.20 XLON 13:56:03 00060328473TRLO0 530 92.20 XLON 13:56:19 00060328494TRLO0 490 92.60 XLON 15:17:21 00060333746TRLO0 2826 92.60 XLON 15:17:21 00060333747TRLO0 113 92.60 XLON 15:18:57 00060333841TRLO0 3466 92.60 XLON 15:56:22 00060338266TRLO0 3544 92.60 XLON 16:15:03 00060340576TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

