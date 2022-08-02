Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.106 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.926 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.088     GBP0.914 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.101316    GBP0.921915

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,037,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
151       1.088         XDUB      09:33:41      00060318538TRLO0 
1800       1.088         XDUB      09:33:41      00060318537TRLO0 
1800       1.088         XDUB      09:33:41      00060318536TRLO0 
726       1.088         XDUB      09:33:41      00060318535TRLO0 
255       1.088         XDUB      09:33:41      00060318534TRLO0 
17        1.094         XDUB      10:32:14      00060321478TRLO0 
7457       1.098         XDUB      11:39:34      00060324028TRLO0 
116       1.098         XDUB      11:39:34      00060324032TRLO0 
1800       1.098         XDUB      11:39:34      00060324031TRLO0 
1800       1.098         XDUB      11:39:34      00060324030TRLO0 
1800       1.098         XDUB      11:39:34      00060324029TRLO0 
756       1.098         XDUB      11:39:34      00060324033TRLO0 
113       1.102         XDUB      13:35:49      00060327643TRLO0 
889       1.104         XDUB      13:49:21      00060328121TRLO0 
3302       1.104         XDUB      13:55:48      00060328462TRLO0 
5114       1.104         XDUB      13:55:48      00060328461TRLO0 
1200       1.104         XDUB      13:55:48      00060328460TRLO0 
1204       1.104         XDUB      13:56:19      00060328495TRLO0 
121       1.104         XDUB      13:56:19      00060328499TRLO0 
1400       1.104         XDUB      13:56:19      00060328498TRLO0 
214       1.104         XDUB      13:56:19      00060328497TRLO0 
2500       1.104         XDUB      13:56:19      00060328496TRLO0 
938       1.100         XDUB      14:49:01      00060331723TRLO0 
172       1.100         XDUB      14:49:01      00060331724TRLO0 
768       1.106         XDUB      15:06:59      00060332902TRLO0 
1416       1.106         XDUB      15:07:14      00060332946TRLO0 
1310       1.106         XDUB      15:07:24      00060332955TRLO0 
122       1.106         XDUB      15:10:04      00060333093TRLO0 
5686       1.106         XDUB      15:29:34      00060334458TRLO0 
5053       1.106         XDUB      15:41:44      00060336479TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3078       91.40         XLON      09:17:54      00060317917TRLO0 
1100       91.90         XLON      11:39:34      00060324025TRLO0 
814       91.90         XLON      11:39:34      00060324027TRLO0 
1029       91.90         XLON      11:39:34      00060324026TRLO0 
1100       92.00         XLON      12:56:02      00060326320TRLO0 
702       92.00         XLON      12:56:02      00060326321TRLO0 
674       92.00         XLON      13:06:03      00060326731TRLO0 
1344       92.00         XLON      13:13:31      00060326943TRLO0 
962       92.00         XLON      13:19:02      00060327134TRLO0 
430       92.00         XLON      13:19:02      00060327133TRLO0 
1167       92.20         XLON      13:55:49      00060328463TRLO0 
356       92.20         XLON      13:55:49      00060328464TRLO0 
75        92.20         XLON      13:55:49      00060328465TRLO0 
1200       92.20         XLON      13:56:03      00060328473TRLO0 
530       92.20         XLON      13:56:19      00060328494TRLO0 
490       92.60         XLON      15:17:21      00060333746TRLO0 
2826       92.60         XLON      15:17:21      00060333747TRLO0 
113       92.60         XLON      15:18:57      00060333841TRLO0 
3466       92.60         XLON      15:56:22      00060338266TRLO0 
3544       92.60         XLON      16:15:03      00060340576TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  178538 
EQS News ID:  1410763 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
