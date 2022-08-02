SK Specialty has agreed to buy electricity from 50 MW of renewable energy assets located in South Korea's South Chungcheong Province from 2024 to 2044 at an undisclosed price.South Korean natural liquefied gas (LNG) provider and renewable energy company SK E&S, a unit of Korean conglomerate SK Materials, announced it secured a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from the group's subsidiary SK Specialty. SK Specialty has agreed to buy electricity from 50 MW of renewable energy assets located in South Korea's South Chungcheong Province from 2024 to 2044 at an undisclosed price. The industrial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...