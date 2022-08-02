

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit was $141.0 million, down 54.3 percent from last year's $308.4 million.



Earnings per share from continuing operations fell 61.2 percent to $0.159 from $0.410 a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were $0.194, compared to $0.414 a year earlier.



Revenues declined 14.2 percent to $1.26 billion from $1.47 billion last year. Adjusted revenues of $1.35 billion was down 12.6 percent, mainly due to lower gold volumes and 9 percent due to lower silver prices.



First-half attributable silver production of 27.6 moz, including Silverstream, grew 0.4 percent. Attributable gold production of 308.8 koz was down 27.9 percent.



Further, the company announced interim dividend of 3.40 US cents per share, totaling $25.1 million, lower than prior year's $73 million.



Looking ahead, Fresnillo remains on track to meet 2022 full year guidance of 50.5 to 56.5 moz of attributable silver (including Silverstream) and 600 to 650 koz of attributable gold production.



